Wheels India net rises 72% on exports

Steel wheels maker Wheels India Ltd. reported a 72% jump in standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December to ₹20.60 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 57% to ₹1,006 crore. Exports rose 66% to ₹267 crore, and accounting for just more than 26% of overall sales, the company said in a statement. Segment wise, automotive components made up 55% of sales, while industrial components constituted 37%.

“The company has had the fifth sequential quarter of growth in exports, with good growth in Q3 exports across segments,” said Srivats Ram, MD. “We expect growth... in exports to continue. On the domestic front... we expect the CV business to improve in Q4,” he said.