Business

Wheels India net rises 72% on exports

Steel wheels maker Wheels India Ltd. reported a 72% jump in standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December to ₹20.60 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 57% to ₹1,006 crore. Exports rose 66% to ₹267 crore, and accounting for just more than 26% of overall sales, the company said in a statement. Segment wise, automotive components made up 55% of sales, while industrial components constituted 37%.

“The company has had the fifth sequential quarter of growth in exports, with good growth in Q3 exports across segments,” said Srivats Ram, MD. “We expect growth... in exports to continue. On the domestic front... we expect the CV business to improve in Q4,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2022 10:35:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/wheels-india-net-rises-72-on-exports/article38366364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY