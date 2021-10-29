Wheels India net more than doubles to ₹21 cr.

CHENNAI

29 October 2021 22:22 IST

Firm raises capex on export demand

Wheels India Ltd. (WIL) has scaled up capital expenditure plans for the current fiscal by 37% to ₹136 crore to help service strong export demand, after the company reported profit more than doubled last quarter.

“We have seen six continuous quarters of growth in exports; this trend... in exports is likely to continue,” said Srivats Ram, MD.

“Our exports [now] constitute 25% of total sales. We expect it to inch towards 30% by the end of the current fiscal. Demand outlook for exports and domestic markets is broadly positive,” he added. The auto parts maker had in March pegged capital expenditure at ₹99 crore; this was raised due to a rise in global demand in the construction equipment and windmill segments.

Advertising

Advertising

WIL was facing challenges from the rising costs of aluminium and steel, and fuel prices, Mr. Ram said.

Second-quarter profit jumped 186% to ₹21 crore, while revenue rose 78% to ₹911 crore.