Wheels India begins export of Flow Form Cast Alloy Wheels to U.S.

January 17, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

City-based auto-component manufacturer from the TVS group, Wheels India Ltd., has started exporting Flow Form Cast Alloy Wheels to the US market.

Flow form is one of the most advanced manufacturing technologies in the wheel industry and would be introduced in the Indian market soon, it said in a statement.

Flow Forming Technology (FFT) involves the application of pressure to the inner barrel of the wheel while spinning and after it has been casted. This process stretches and compresses the aluminium, which increases tensile strength. It was displayed at the Greater Noida auto expo.

“The Flow Form Technology is lighter, stronger, has increased elongation and a much greater shock resistance over a traditional cast wheel. This is likely to increase mileage, safety and longevity,” said Srivats Ram, MD.