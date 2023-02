February 15, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Wednesday said the prices of wheat in wholesale and retail markets have come down by about ₹5 per kg after the Centre’s decision to sell 3 million tonnes of the grain in the open market, and asserted that more steps would be taken if required to ease rates.

Mr. Chopra said that the government was not considering any proposal as of now to lift the ban on wheat exports, which was imposed in May last year after a sharp fall in its procurement.