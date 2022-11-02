Wheat export doubles to $1.48 bn in April-Sept.

Though the government banned wheat exports in May, some shipments are allowed to meet food security needs of the countries that request for it. | Photo Credit: SAM PANTHAKY

The country's wheat exports more than doubled to $1.48 billion during April-September 2022-23 as compared to the year-ago period, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

The exports stood at $630 million in the year-ago period.

Though the government banned wheat exports in May, some shipments are allowed to meet food security needs of the countries that request for it.

"Wheat export rose to $1,487 million in April-September 2022 from $630 million in April-September 2021," the Ministry said.

The global wheat supply has been seriously disrupted because of the Russia-Ukraine war. Both nations are major wheat producers.

The Ministry also said exports of agricultural and processed food products rose 25% during the six- month period of this fiscal year.

The overall export of Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) products increased to $13.77 billion in April-September 2022 from $11.05 billion in the same period a year ago.

For 2022-23, an export target of $23.56 billion has been fixed by APEDA and export of $13.77 billion has already been achieved in the six-month period, it added.

Similarly, export of fresh fruits increased to $313 million during the period under reviews as compared to $301 million a year ago.

Export of lentils increased from $135 million to $330 million.

Basmati rice exports too increased to $2.28 billion during April-September 2022 from $1.66 billion a year ago.

Shipments of non-basmati rice registered a growth of 8% to $3.20 billion.

Similarly, export of poultry products rose 83% to $57 million, while shipments of dairy products increased 58% to $342 million.