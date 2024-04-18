WhatsApp marketing firm AiSensy to introduce multiple AI-powered features, to foray into Latin America, UAE

April 18, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MUMBAI

AiSensy, a WhatsApp marketing company, is planning to come up with multiple AI-powered features such as AI Template message generator and predictive AI for higher conversions, to provide businesses an idea of the type of audiences to target to drive higher conversions, CEO and founder Gautam Rajesh Shelley said. Alongside this, the firm is also gearing up to introduce features like WhatsApp Forms & WhatsApp Webviews, he said.

“WhatsApp Forms will allow businesses to gather customer data within WhatsApp through a WhatsApp form, and web views will allow businesses to run their apps and webpages within WhatsApp,” he said. Furthermore, the firm’s offerings would help businesses with acquisition, engagement, retention and monetisation via one single platform, he added. With Latin America and UAE markets showing significant traction for start-ups, the company is aiming to build and focus on these markets this year, he further said.

Through WhatsApp marketing the company enhances customer engagement, brand value through KYC verification, product sales and payment collection.

