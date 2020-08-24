‘WhatsApp leads Zoom among video-calling apps’

Bengaluru

24 August 2020 22:52 IST

The most preferred video calling apps in India continue to be WhatsApp and Zoom with user shares of 35% and 27%, respectively, while Jio has 4%, as per a study by LocalCircles.

Among the top video-calling apps being used in the country, there is no Indian app. The popular group video-calling apps used in India include Zoom, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Skype.

While some 11% used Microsoft Teams, 5% said Skype, 13% used Google Meet/Hangout and 5% used other group video calling apps

More than 35,000 people across 247 districts participated in a survey conducted by LocalCircles.

WhatsApp had introduced ‘Messenger Rooms’ on its web platform. Reliance Jio had recently unveiled the Jio Meet app with many features similar to those of Zoom.

The study sought to gauge how much time Indians were spending each week on group video-calling apps. While 37% said they spend less than 1 hour per week on group video calls, 28% said 1-4 hours. Some 14% said 4-8 hours, another 14% said 8-16 hours, 3% said 16-24 hours, while another 3% said they spend more than 24 hours per week on such apps.

The findings indicate that of those consumers who use group video calling, 34% spend over 4 hours a week. Similarly, group video calling had enabled many SMEs and small businesses to start meeting their field teams virtually for the first time.

The study was conducted to understand what platforms are being used by consumers in India, how much time they are spending each week on group video-calling apps, their openness to adopting new Indian platforms and whether they are concerned about where their video recordings/data are being stored.