WGC India CEO Somasundaram to step down next year

September 06, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The World Gold Council (WGC) said that Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, would step down from his current position next year after the appointment of his successor. Mr. Somasundaram had joined the WGC in January 2013.

 “During Somasundaram’s tenure he has successfully led and supported reforms and initiatives that have led to the sustainable growth of the Indian gold market,” said David Tait, Global CEO, WGC.

“He has been instrumental in the establishment of the self-regulation organisation (SRO) for the Indian gold industry, which will very soon come to fruition and provide a step-change in consumer trust in gold.”

“I believe now is the right time for me to step down to focus on the next chapter of my life. These are exciting times for gold and the Indian gold industry that has undergone positive structural reforms,” Mr. Somasundaram said.

“The Indian industry is well-poised for sustainable growth, and I am confident it will continue to be innovative and dynamic. I will be involved in setting up of the SRO next year, which I believe will be transformational for the Indian gold industry.”

