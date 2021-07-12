WGC, GJEPC join hands to promote gold jewellery among youth

The World Gold Council and Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) have entered into an agreement to jointly fund a multi-media marketing campaign to increase awareness and adoption of gold jewellery among Indian consumers, especially millennials and gen Z.

“Buying habits are constantly changing. Together we will work on a campaign that amplifies a universal message about gold in one’s life whilst positioning Indian hand-made jewellery in a very modern context,” said Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, WGC.

“This should spur the Indian gold jewellery industry to act in unison to compete at the top end of the curve in the evolving consumer preferences and create a strong global influence as a jeweller to the world,,” he said.

“The objective is to develop a sustainable model for an industry led initiative to drive growth for gold jewellery in the market; maintain high desirability and drive consumption among consumers in India,” said Colin Shah, chairman, GJEPC.