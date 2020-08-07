Business

WFH: security product firms have key role

Indian security product companies have a significant opportunity to help address security challenges that have emerged as a number of enterprises continue to ‘work from home’ (WFH) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a report said on Thursday.

The Data Security Council of India (DSCI), said in a report amid the fear of contagion, work from home has become the new normal for many professionals.

“As organisations grapple and brace this new normalcy...some of the Indian security product companies can assist you in this journey,” it added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2020 5:38:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/wfh-security-product-firms-have-key-role/article32289386.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story