WFH: security product firms have key role

Indian security product companies have a significant opportunity to help address security challenges that have emerged as a number of enterprises continue to ‘work from home’ (WFH) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a report said on Thursday.

The Data Security Council of India (DSCI), said in a report amid the fear of contagion, work from home has become the new normal for many professionals.

“As organisations grapple and brace this new normalcy...some of the Indian security product companies can assist you in this journey,” it added.