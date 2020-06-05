Business

WeWork Global to infuse $100 million into WeWork India

WeWork India, the global platform that provides workplace solutions, will receive $100 million in financing from WeWork Global to help fund growth. This financing by WeWork Global reiterates the company’s focus on India as a strategic market.

As the pandemic has accelerated the shift to flexible workspaces, businesses of all sizes are looking to manage cash-flows effectively by moving costs to a variable model. Space as a service is an opportunity for them to free up cash.

In line with its belief that the future of work will be centred around flexible workspaces, a shift accelerated by the pandemic, WeWork India is looking to navigate this transformation by prioritising focused growth in the Indian market over the next three years. WeWork India claims to be profitable.

Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India, said, “The flexible workspace industry in India and around the world is facing its biggest challenge yet. In that, we see a new opportunity that suits our members’ evolving needs. This is driven by an acceleration towards variable real estate costs, the confidence of safe and well-managed workspaces for their employees. The fresh round of capital from our long-term partners at WeWork global represents a vote of confidence in our strategy.”

Sandeep Mathrani, CEO of WeWork, said, “WeWork India’s financial performance has shown consistent growth, and with the fundamentals in place at a building level backed by the expertise of the Embassy Group, we believe the WeWork India business has the ability to be our growth vehicle and provide our members an exceptional experience.”

