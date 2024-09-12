ADVERTISEMENT

Wet grinder makers seek lowering of GST rate to 12%, from 18%

Updated - September 12, 2024 01:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A wet grinder manufacturing unit in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. Periyasamy

Some officials of the Union Ministry of MSMEs seem to be unaware of how popular south Indian breakfast - idli, dosa or vada - are made. This was evident when they asked what a wet grinder was when a team of manufacturers sought reduction of the GST, on Tuesday.

Wet grinder, which is a staple kitchen appliance in many south Indian families, are used to make rice and dal batter, which is used for making idli/dosa. The Coimbatore Wet Grinder, which has a GI tag, attracts 18% GST. The industry is seeking a reduction of GST to 12%.

C. Balachandran, president of the Coimbatore Wet Grinders Accessories Manufacturers Association, said the appliance that has a Geographical Indication tag, is mainly made in Coimbatore by about 150 MSME units.

When GST was introduced, it attracted 28% duty. However, the atta chakki used in north India attracted only 5% GST.

This anomaly was pointed out to the Central government and the wet grinder’s GST rate had been reduced to 12% and then to 5% in 2019.

But in 2022 it was again revised to 18% for both wet grinders and chakkis..

“Many manufacturers supply the wet grinders without bill because of the high rate,” he said.

