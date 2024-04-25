GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Wendt India Q4 standalone net up 5% at ₹13 cr.

April 25, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Wendt India Ltd., (WIL) standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 5% over the year earlier period to ₹13 crore.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹65 crore from ₹54 crore, of which super abrasives accounted for ₹34 crore, machines and accessories ₹26 crore and precision products ₹5 crore, said the Murugappa group firm in a statement.

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share.

For the full year, WIL net profit was lower by 2% to ₹39.50 crore primarily due to change in product mix and increase in cost.

The company posted 14% growth in domestic sales at ₹157 crore on account of higher sales to major user industries, while exports was lower by 7% to ₹49 crore due to geopolitical uncertainties and recession across majority of the countries.

WIL’s wholly owned Thailand subsidiary Wendt Grinding Technologies Ltd, achieved sales of ₹21 crore and net profit of ₹1.64 crore.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.