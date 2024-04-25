Wendt India Q4 standalone net up 5% at ₹13 cr.

April 25, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Wendt India Ltd., (WIL) standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 5% over the year earlier period to ₹13 crore.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹65 crore from ₹54 crore, of which super abrasives accounted for ₹34 crore, machines and accessories ₹26 crore and precision products ₹5 crore, said the Murugappa group firm in a statement.

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share.

For the full year, WIL net profit was lower by 2% to ₹39.50 crore primarily due to change in product mix and increase in cost.

The company posted 14% growth in domestic sales at ₹157 crore on account of higher sales to major user industries, while exports was lower by 7% to ₹49 crore due to geopolitical uncertainties and recession across majority of the countries.

WIL’s wholly owned Thailand subsidiary Wendt Grinding Technologies Ltd, achieved sales of ₹21 crore and net profit of ₹1.64 crore.