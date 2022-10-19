Wendt India Q2 net rises 32% to ₹9.28 cr. on higher sales

ADVERTISEMENT

Wendt India Ltd., a Murugappa group firm, has posted a 32% increase in standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September at ₹9.28 crore from the year-earlier period on higher sales and continued focus on operational efficiency and cost control.

Revenue from operations grew by 15% to ₹47.70 crore on account of higher sales to user industries such as auto, ceramics, bearings, glass, steel and, cutting tools among others, it said in a regulatory filing.

Exports contracted by 11% to ₹11.37 crore on account of slowdown in the global economy and lower offtake from countries such as Indonesia, China, South Korea and the United Kingdom.