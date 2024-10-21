ADVERTISEMENT

Wendt India Q2 net rises 22% to ₹10.5 cr. on higher sales

Published - October 21, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Wendt India reported standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 22% to ₹10.5 crore from the year-earlier period on account of higher sales to almost all user industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Murugappa group company’s revenue from operations increased 10% to ₹50.55 crore, of which exports constituted ₹11 crore.

Exports were higher by 8%, which was on account of higher outbound shipments to Germany, Russia, U.K., Indonesia and Italy, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from super abrasives rose by ₹4 crore (₹38 crore) while that of machines and accessories increased by ₹66 lakh to ₹6 crore. Precision products revenue contracted to ₹7.30 crore (₹7.45 crore).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US