Wendt India Q1 net rises 25% on higher sales to user industries

July 21, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Murugappa Group firm Wendt India reported standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 25% to ₹9 crore from the year-earlier period on account of higher sales to almost all user industries.

Revenue from operations increased 7% to ₹46 crore, of which exports was ₹12 crore. Higher exports to the U.S., U.K., Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand and Italy was cited as the main reason for the increase in revenue, the maker of super abrasives said in a regulatory filing.

Non-executive director N. Ananthaseshan would be stepping down on August 2 owing to personal commitments, the company said.

