ADVERTISEMENT

Wendt India Q1 net falls 14% on declining sales volume

Published - July 22, 2024 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Wendt India Ltd.’s (WIL) standalone net profit for the June quarter contracted 17% from the year-earlier period to ₹7 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations slid to ₹44 crore from ₹46 crore, the Murugappa group firm said in a regulatory filing.

WIL deals in three business segments. The revenue from super abrasives was flat at ₹33 crore, while it jumped by 26% in machines and accessories to ₹7 crore and de-grew by 22% in precision products to ₹6 crore.

WIL announced the appointment of Bhagya Chandra Rao as Chairman from July 24, following the retirement of Shrinivas G. Shirgurkar, after completion of his second term as independent director on July 23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US