Wendt India in red as sales decline

Chennai

28 May 2020 22:26 IST

Wendt India Ltd., a Murugappa Group company, has posted a loss of ₹1.09 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 against a standalone net profit of ₹42 lakh in the year-earlier period following a drop in sales volume.

Revenue stood at ₹23.64 crore against ₹34.13 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. The segmental revenue of super abrasives dropped to ₹17.73 crore from ₹24.66 crore and that of machine, accessories and components to ₹4.45 crore from ₹7.17 crore.

