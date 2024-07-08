Welspun One’s Fund 2 raises ₹2,275 crore

Welspun One, an integrated fund and development management platform, has announced the closure of its second fund (Fund 2) totalling ₹2,275 crore, inclusive of co-investment commitments. Capital was sourced from a diverse pool of approximately 800 Limited Partners (LPs) or investors, including high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, corporates, and domestic institutions, the company said in a statement. Combined with Fund 1, Welspun One’s investor base now comprises of approximately 1000 unique investors. Welspun One Fund 2 has already committed nearly 40% of its investible capital across four investments and anticipates committing the remaining capital over the next 3-4 quarters. Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman, Welspun World, said, “Our commitment to advancing critical logistics infrastructure is in perfect alignment with India’s strategic objective of reducing logistics costs from 14% to 8%, thereby enhancing the global competitiveness of our industries.” “We are dedicated to driving positive change and fostering economic growth through our initiatives,” he added. Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One, said, “Embarking on the exploration of new-age warehousing assets represents an exciting journey for us. Our progress has been remarkable, having established a well-capitalised platform poised to achieve an AUM of over $1 billion.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.