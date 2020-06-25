Welspun India unveils anti-viral home textiles

Welspun India Ltd. has announced the introduction of a range of anti-viral home textile products for the Indian market in collaboration with HealthGuard Corporation of Australia.

In an extension of its recent foray into the health and hygiene category, the new anti-viral range includes terry towels, bed linens, rugs and carpet along with re-usable cloth mask.

These will be marketed under brands —SPACES and Welspun Health.

“Research has indicated that virus and bacteria can remain active on textile surfaces for a couple of days as per WHO, thus the need for anti-viral home textiles,” the company said in a statement.

The new range has been developed using the HealthGuard AMIC technology.

Dipali Goenka, CEO and joint MD, Welspun India Ltd., said, “In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Welspun India has consistently innovated to address evolving consumer requirements. Having recently ventured into the health and hygiene category with Welspun Health, we are now launching a range of high quality anti-viral home textiles.”

Dr. Christopher Harvey, chairman, HealthGuard Corporation, Australia said, “Our motto is that every human of the world should be able to afford a hygienic fabric for a healthier lifestyle. While doing our novel work to cater to the global demand, we developed a suitable particle, which destroys the envelope virus cell wall. Enveloped Virus are fatal to human life.”