Welspun India forays into ‘Health and Hygiene’

Welspun India Ltd., which is into home textiles, has forayed into health and hygiene category by introducing a range of products under ‘Welspun Health’ to cater to needs of consumers as well as front line workers in the wake of COVID-19.

Under Welspun Health, the company will offer hygiene products for medical professionals, institutional use as well as personal care products ranging from masks, wipes, medical gowns, disposable linen, coveralls, hand sanitizing wipes, surface disinfectant wipes and other relevant lifestyle products.

The company will manufacture 2,50,000 masks per day, including 3 ply surgical mask, reusable mask and N95 respirator.

It is in the advance stage of offering customisation and branding options to buyers from a continuous print on medium to registered logos on masks.

In the personal protection equipment segment, Welspun is producing 10,000 disposable coverall suits per day made from soft-lightweight fabric with taped seams and certified by SITRA.

The coveralls made with pre-approved fabric medium, are in government approved laboratories and are undergoing secondary product certification and approvals under ASTM 1670 standards, the company said.

Additionally, Welspun has developed nine certified varieties of blood penetration barrier medium for making coverall PPEs.

The company is also making washable medical gowns made from soft lightweight fabric for protection. Disposable linen category comprises bedsheets and pillow covers, towels, blankets as well as aprons.

The company is manufacturing a variety of disposable wipes like hand sanitising, surface disinfectant wipes, dry wipes and kitchen wipes made for personal and institutional use.

Dipali Goenka, CEO and joint managing director, Welspun India Ltd., said, “Solutions under Welspun Health will help address the surging needs of the world due to the pandemic. As we combat the increasing spread of COVID-19, consumers have adopted a lifestyle centred on health, safety and hygiene.”

“Catering to the ever-evolving customer as well as institutional needs, we have used our existing competence and enhanced our capabilities to introduce a wide range of certified, advanced health and hygiene products. With this launch, we are hopeful to fill an existing gap in the health and hygiene segment,” she said.

Through this range of products, the company will cater to pharmaceutical companies and e-tailers along with marking a presence on the shelves of general trade and modern trade across the world.