Wellthy Therapeutics raises $4 mn

Wellthy Therapeutics, a digital therapeutics (DTx) companies, has raised $4 million (₹30 crore) from Saama Capital, as part of its Pre Series A round for a 16% stake in the company.

The company works with leading insurance, pharmaceutical, medical device companies and large hospitals to deliver clinically-validated digital therapies that improve the health outcomes and quality of life of patients with a chronic condition.

“The funding will allow us to invest further into improving patient outcomes and generate further real world evidence, while expanding our therapeutic portfolio, geographic and stakeholder reach,” says Abhishek Shah, CEO and co-founder, Wellthy Therapeutics.