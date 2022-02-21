Wego to acquire Cleartrip’s West Asia business from Flipkart

Bengaluru

Wego, an online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, said it had signed a definitive agreement with the Flipkart Group, to acquire the West Asia business of Cleartrip, an online travel portal owned by Flipkart.

The transaction would also include the sale of Flyin.com, a Riyadh-based hotel rooms and flight tickets booking platform Cleartrip acquired earlier, and a technology cooperation agreement between Wego and Flipkart, the company said in a release.

The Boards of Directors of Wego and Flipkart had approved the transaction, which was expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the firms said in the statement.

Ravi Iyer, senior V-P and Head - Corporate Development, Flipkart said, “Given our strategic priorities and focus on the Indian market, the acquisition of Cleartrip’s Middle East business by Wego provides continuity to its business, and we believe that they are the right partners to boost its next phase of growth.’”