WEF honour for HCL Tech CEO

C.Vijayakumar, president and CEO, HCL Technologies, has been named chairman of the IT Governors Community of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The announcement was made at the Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The Forum’s IT Governors community convenes CEOs of the world’s top information technology companies in order to help them responsibly shape the future of their industry. It acts as a platform for setting industry priorities, building shared understanding, and coordinating actions that lead to results.

Under Mr. Vijayakumar’s stewardship, the community would prioritise dialogue and action around the most pressing issues impacting the industry’s future progress like talent re-skilling, data governance, security and privacy and responsible proliferation of artificial intelligence, said HCL in a statement.