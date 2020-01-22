Business

WEF honour for HCL Tech CEO

more-in

C.Vijayakumar, president and CEO, HCL Technologies, has been named chairman of the IT Governors Community of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The announcement was made at the Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The Forum’s IT Governors community convenes CEOs of the world’s top information technology companies in order to help them responsibly shape the future of their industry. It acts as a platform for setting industry priorities, building shared understanding, and coordinating actions that lead to results.

Under Mr. Vijayakumar’s stewardship, the community would prioritise dialogue and action around the most pressing issues impacting the industry’s future progress like talent re-skilling, data governance, security and privacy and responsible proliferation of artificial intelligence, said HCL in a statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 11:10:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/wef-honour-for-hcl-tech-ceo/article30627494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY