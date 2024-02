February 21, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

Rapid Cargo Express, a weekly parcel express service train, will be run between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru and Tughlakabad in Delhi.

According to South Western Railway, the first service from Tughlakabad will commence at 11.15 p.m. on February 27. The train will reach Yesvantpur at 11.30 a.m. on February 29.

In the return direction, the parcel train will leave Yesvantpur at 12.10 a.m. on March 3, and reach Tughlakabad on March 5 at 12.10 a.m.