Week one of festive sales saw GMV worth ₹47,000 crore: Redseer

October 20, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The first week of 2023’s festive season sale which concluded on October 15 saw online platforms clocking a gross merchandise value (GMV) of ₹47,000 crore, growing at more than 19% over first week of the 2022 festive season sale, according to data released by Bengaluru-based Redseer Consulting here on Friday. High average selling price (ASP) items such as mobiles, electronics, and large appliances emerged as the largest contributor to the sales during the first week, driving more than 67% of the total sales with premiumisation emerging as a key theme in these categories, Redseer said. Trends suggested that low ASP categories like fashion, BPC, and home, would continue to grow in the remaining festive season, it forecast. Flipkart Group continued to assert its leadership in week one of the 2023 festive season sale, further gaining market share over last year’s sale to reach more than 63% in GMV terms. In volume terms, Meesho retained its second position, gaining market share in the first week to reach more than 25% of the total orders, up from more than 21% in 2022. Redseer’s consumer survey also indicated that in the remainder of the festive season, more than 55% of the consumers, who shopped during week one, were planning to make (more) purchases in the remaining days, with more than 50% of these consumers planning to make these purchases in fashion, and more than 25% planning to purchase other low ASP category products such as beauty, personal care and home and living.

