Webinars to inform investors

The Hindu BusinessLine and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund have planned a 10-part bimonthly webinar series titled ‘Smart Investor: Investment strategy for retail investors - the do’s & dont’s,’ beginning on August 8 at 5 p.m.

The webinars will cover a range of topics such as: What to make of current market valuations; Why SIPs are still the best way to invest in stock market; Preserving wealth in these difficult times; How to de-risk your portfolio; Asset allocation in a volatile market; How to be a contrarian investor; Is equity ideal for building long term wealth?

The panelists for the first webinar in the series include S. Haresh, zonal head-South, ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds, and Bharat Shah, ED, ASK Investment Managers as guest speaker.

To register for the free webinar, log on to https://bit.ly/THEDIT or scan the QR code above.