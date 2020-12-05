Webinar to explore ties with Belgium on vaccine

HYDERABAD

05 December 2020 23:01 IST

To look at logistics for COVID-19 shots

A webinar exploring the prospects for greater collaboration between India and Belgium in various aspects of COVID-19 vaccines, from development, distribution to logistics, and featuring leaders from the fields of pharmaceuticals, life sciences and public health is being organised on December 8 by the Consulate General of Belgium, Chennai.

Titled ‘Building partnerships between India and Belgium for the coherent dissemination of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics in Europe and the world,’ it comes amid many countries getting ready to approve vaccines in the weeks ahead, thus shifting the focus to issues such as priortising access, supply and distribution infrastructure as well as logistical challenges involved.

The online seminar is being organised by the Consulate in partnership with Honorary Consulate of Belgium in Hyderabad, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Flanders Investment and Trade (FIT), Wallonia Export-Investment Agency (AWEX) and Brussels Invest & Export (HUB).

Advertising

Advertising

Consul General of Belgium in Chennai Mark Van de Vreken said as leading global players in the fields of life sciences, vaccines and pharmaceuticals/ therapeutics, India and Belgium should be strategic partners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honorary Consul of Belgium in Hyderabad and Chairman of CII National Committee on Pharmaceuticals G V Prasad said various challenges, including distribution as well as the need for a large number of trained people to administer the vaccines, will be deliberated.

The webinar will feature two panel discussions. The first on “Belgium – Your Innovative Vaccines and Therapeutics and Lifesciences Hub in Europe” will provide insights on strengths and opportunities of the Belgian biotech ecosystem and its quick response in terms of COVID-19 research and vaccine development.

The other on “COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics – From Inception to Safe and Efficient Global Distribution” will look at the different ways COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics will find their way to their end-users through a robust and bullet-proof integrated supply chain alongside a solid and reliable air cargo capacity. The effort would be to showcase to various stakeholders the Belgian expertise in logistics, including by representatives of the airports of Liege and Brussels.

Speakers at the webinar will include Ajit Shetty, Chairman, Flemish Institute of Biotechnology and honorary chairman Janssen Pharmaceutica; AstraZeneca MD Gagan Singh; Biological E MD and CEO Mahima Datla; Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella; and Dr. Srinath Reddy – President, Public Health Foundation of India, besides representatives from a few Belgian agencies and entities.