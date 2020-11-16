Business

Webinar on weather and its impact on business on November 19

The Weather Company in association with The Hindu BusinessLine will be hosting a webinar on ‘Weather and Its impact on Business’. The webinar will showcase various cases for weather business solutions using the weather data of IBM Weather Operations Centre. The webinar would be held on November 19 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The panellists are Rupinder Singh Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul; ID - Fresh Food co-founder and CEO Musthafa PC; Cropln founder and CEO Krishna Kumar, and Himanshu Goyal, India Business Leader, The Weather Company. It will be moderated by Vinson Kurian, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

The webinar will focus on weather data collated and provided by IBM through industry-leading science and technology to ensure business continuity and reduce weather-related disruption for making efficient business decision-making.

For free registration, visit: https://bit.ly/THBLIBM or scan the QR Code.

