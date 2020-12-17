Webinar on MF investing experience

Chennai

17 December 2020 22:09 IST

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct a webinar on the topic ‘Improving your Mutual Fund Investing Experience’, on December 19 at 5 p.m.

Experts from the industry will provide advice on mutual funds.

The webinar will be a conversation between Abhijit Shah, Head of Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, and Aarati Krishnan, Editorial Consultant, The Hindu BusinessLine.

Advertising

Advertising

To register for this free webinar, log on to: https://bit.ly/ICICIBL2