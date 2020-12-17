BusinessChennai 17 December 2020 22:09 IST
Webinar on MF investing experience
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct a webinar on the topic ‘Improving your Mutual Fund Investing Experience’, on December 19 at 5 p.m.
Experts from the industry will provide advice on mutual funds.
The webinar will be a conversation between Abhijit Shah, Head of Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, and Aarati Krishnan, Editorial Consultant, The Hindu BusinessLine.
To register for this free webinar, log on to: https://bit.ly/ICICIBL2
