Business

Webinar on MF investing experience

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct a webinar on the topic ‘Improving your Mutual Fund Investing Experience’, on December 19 at 5 p.m.

Experts from the industry will provide advice on mutual funds.

The webinar will be a conversation between Abhijit Shah, Head of Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, and Aarati Krishnan, Editorial Consultant, The Hindu BusinessLine.

To register for this free webinar, log on to: https://bit.ly/ICICIBL2

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2020 10:10:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/webinar-on-mf-investing-experience/article33357898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY