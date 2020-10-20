Webinar on hybrid mutual funds

Mumbai

20 October 2020 23:04 IST

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct a webinar on the topic ‘Hybrid Mutual Funds — Dissected’ on October 22 at 5 pm. Experts from the industry will answer all queries related to mutual funds. Attendees will get insights that will help them to plan their individual finance.

Experts on the panel include Mr. Haresh. S, Zonal Head-South, ICICI Prudential MF, and Mr. Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director, Fund Research, Morningstar India. The session will be moderated by Aarati Krishnan, Editorial Consultant, The Hindu BusinessLine.

To register for this free webinar, log on to: https://bit.ly/2FFbjMT

