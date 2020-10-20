Business

Webinar on hybrid mutual funds

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct a webinar on the topic ‘Hybrid Mutual Funds — Dissected’ on October 22 at 5 pm. Experts from the industry will answer all queries related to mutual funds. Attendees will get insights that will help them to plan their individual finance.

Experts on the panel include Mr. Haresh. S, Zonal Head-South, ICICI Prudential MF, and Mr. Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director, Fund Research, Morningstar India. The session will be moderated by Aarati Krishnan, Editorial Consultant, The Hindu BusinessLine.

To register for this free webinar, log on to: https://bit.ly/2FFbjMT

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2020 11:05:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/webinar-on-hybrid-mutual-funds/article32903709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY