Webinar on financial challenges

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct a webinar on ‘Overcoming financial challenges through investments’, on November 7 at 5 pm.

The webinar will discuss challenges faced by consumers in terms of increasing demands and how to overcome them with investments in mutual funds.

On the panel are Balwant Jain, investment & tax expert, and Balaji Domerapathi, Regional Head – ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. Discussions will be moderated by Parvatha Vardhini C, Head, Research Bureau, The Hindu BusinessLine. To register for free, log on to http://bit.ly/ICICIEDIT

