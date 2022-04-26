Webinar on export credit insurance for MSME exporters

ECGC Ltd. and The Hindu will jointly host a webinar on ‘The importance of export credit insurance for MSME exporters in post-COVID trade’ on April 28 at 4 p.m. The webinar will focus on various aspects including support for Indian exports, their offerings to banks, its impact on the export market, and their learnings over the years.

The panellists for the webinar include M. Senthilnathan, chairman-cum-managing director, ECGC Ltd., Dr. A. Sakthivel, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), and Ramesh Rajah, president (Coffee Exporters Association) chairman, Ramesh Exports Pvt. Ltd.

To register for the webinar visit https://bit.ly/ECGCMSME or scan the QR code.