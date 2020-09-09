ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine will be presenting a webinar on ‘Decoding an Ideal Investor’ on September 12 at 5 p.m.
All mutual fund related queries will be answered and industry experts will provide their insights, which will help attendees plan their individual finances.
Mr. Aniruddha Choudhury, Head, Retail Sales, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company will be in conversation with Parvatha Vardhini C, Senior Assistant Editor at The Hindu BusinessLine. Topics to be covered include: Importance of beginning the investment habit early; Invest before spending – thumb rules for allocation to investment as a percentage of monthly income; Approach to investing — why investing is not about earning quick money; [and] avoiding pitfalls like buying high, selling low.
To register for this free webinar log onto: http://bit.ly/ICICIDE
