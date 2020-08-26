Webinar on debt funds

Bengaluru

26 August 2020 22:54 IST

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine will together conduct a webinar on the topic ‘Managing Your Debt Fund Investments’ on Saturday, August 29.

Industry experts will offer insights on subjects such as: why debt funds are an essential part of asset allocation, key factors that drive NAVs of debt funds, understanding the 16 categories of debt funds, and how one can construct a debt fund portfolio. Queries related to mutual funds will also be answered. Experts on the panel include: Renu Narayan, Regional head - Karnataka, ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds, and Piyush Gupta, Director - Fund Research, CRISIL Ltd. The session will be moderated by Radhika Merwin, Associate Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

Registrations can be done free of cost at http://bit.ly/THEDIT2

