Webinar on ‘asset allocation in a volatile market’

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct a webinar on on the topic ‘Asset allocation in volatile market’ on September 26. Experts from the industry will provide advise on mutual funds and answer all queries related to mutual funds. Attendees will get insights from experts which would help them to plan their individual finance.

The webinar will delve into the following aspects of asset allocation: What decides your asset allocation; · approaches to asset allocation; [and] what not to do in a volatile market.

Experts on the panel include: Jeevan Koshy, Head – Tamil Nadu, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and Aarati Krishnan, Editorial Consultant, The Hindu BusinessLine.

To register for this free webinar, log on to: http://bit.ly/ICICIDE