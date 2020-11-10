Webinar | Are Consumers Back with a Vengeance?

Conversations is a series of webinars being organised as a part of The Hindu Group’s ongoing campaign ‘Tamil Nadu Smiling’

The second conversation in the series will focus on how the pandemic has badly hit the Indian economy. As the lockdown was eased gradually, consumers have been returning, and the early numbers suggest that they are returning with a vengeance.

The webinar will address pertinent questions such as “Will the strong revival in consumption be sustained?” and “Will this festive season set the pace for an economic recovery?”

Jeyasree Ravi, founder, Palam Silks; Suhail Sattar, co-founder and director, Hasbro Clothing Private Limited, and chairman, Chennai chapter, Retailers’ Association of India; and Charath Narasimhan, managing director of Indian Terrain, will discuss the topic, along with Raja Simhan, senior assistant editor, The Hindu BusinessLine .