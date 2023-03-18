ADVERTISEMENT

We have to set target to contribute 33% of global milk production by 2033-34: Amit Shah

March 18, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - Gandhinagar

Central and State Governments as well as cooperatives should work together to achieve this, Amit Shah said at the 49th Dairy Industry Conference organised here

PTI

New Delhi, Mar 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House during the second phase of Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma) | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on March 18 said that India should set a target to contribute 330 million metric tonnes (MMT), or 33%, of global milk production by 2033-34.

Central and State Governments as well as cooperatives should work together to achieve this, Mr. Shah said at the 49th Dairy Industry Conference organised here.

ALSO READ
Increase in milk, meat, eggs production: Ministry data

“We have to move forward with the target of producing 330 MMT, or 33%, of world’s milk (production) by 2033-34...If two lakh new primary milk producing committees are formed (at panchayat level), then in coming years, India will have the capacity to become a contributor of 33% of global milk production,” Mr. Shah said, while calling for a need to explore this possibility.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“To achieve this, the Central and State Governments as well as cooperative movements should work together. We have to make production by masses a ground reality while maintaining mass production,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US