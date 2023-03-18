HamberMenu
We have to set target to contribute 33% of global milk production by 2033-34: Amit Shah

Central and State Governments as well as cooperatives should work together to achieve this, Amit Shah said at the 49th Dairy Industry Conference organised here

March 18, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - Gandhinagar

PTI
New Delhi, Mar 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House during the second phase of Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma)

New Delhi, Mar 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House during the second phase of Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma) | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on March 18 said that India should set a target to contribute 330 million metric tonnes (MMT), or 33%, of global milk production by 2033-34.

Central and State Governments as well as cooperatives should work together to achieve this, Mr. Shah said at the 49th Dairy Industry Conference organised here.

“We have to move forward with the target of producing 330 MMT, or 33%, of world’s milk (production) by 2033-34...If two lakh new primary milk producing committees are formed (at panchayat level), then in coming years, India will have the capacity to become a contributor of 33% of global milk production,” Mr. Shah said, while calling for a need to explore this possibility.

“To achieve this, the Central and State Governments as well as cooperative movements should work together. We have to make production by masses a ground reality while maintaining mass production,” he said.

