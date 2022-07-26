We have never slowed or walked away from investments in India, says Gautam Adani

PTI July 26, 2022 11:35 IST

PTI July 26, 2022 11:35 IST

The group’s $70 billion investment in a new energy business will turn India from net importer of oil to an exporter of green hydrogen, says the chairman of the Adani Group.

Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

The group’s $70 billion investment in a new energy business will turn India from net importer of oil to an exporter of green hydrogen, says the chairman of the Adani Group.

Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 said his ports-to-energy conglomerate has never slowed or walked away from making investments in India as the group's growth is aligned with the country's growth story. Speaking at the group's annual shareholders meeting, Mr. Adani said the group is investing USD 70 billion in a new energy business that will turn India from net importer of oil, to an exporter of green hydrogen. "We have never slowed or walked away from investments in India," he said, adding the group believes its success is based on its alignment with India's growth story. Mr. Adani said the group is now the largest airport operator in the country and has forayed into cement business with the acquisition of Holcim.



Our code of editorial values