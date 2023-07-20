We have excelled in businesses we have forayed into: Rayala Corporation MD

July 20, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rayala Corporation has excelled in whatever business it has forayed into, managing director Ranjit Pratap said.

“The Rayala story is a saga from automobile assembling to organic farming,” he said at a event on Thursday to mark the group’s diamond jubilee.

Rayala Corporation was founded in 1948 as an automotive spare parts and office equipment product company.

Under Mr. Pratap’s leadership, the group had diversified into sectors including arms and ammunition, real estate, organic farming and food processing.

“I am proud that the Rayala group has left an indelible mark on the business environment over the decades. Our contribution can be seen in various iconic Landmark structures that dot the Chennai skyline,” Mr. Pratap said.

Mr. Pratap, who celebrates 50 years in business, also released a book titled “As the wheel turns,” which chronicles his triumphs and challenges in the corporate world.

M. Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice President of India, graced the occasion and lauded the group’s journey.