We expect textile exports to revive: Textile Commissioner Rashi

‘Drop seen in July only temporary’

Textile and clothing exports, which saw a dip in July, are expected to rebound shortly, Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi said here on Saturday.

According to available preliminary estimates, export of readymade garments declined 0.6% from $1,389.3 million in July 2021 to $1,380.5 million in July 2022. Cotton yarn, fabrics, and made-ups exports slid 28.3 % to $ 943.5 million ($1,313.4 million).

Ms. Rashi told The Hindu that the drop in exports was only temporary and would revive soon.

On increasing cotton productivity and quality, she said all core issues related to the cotton sector had been identified, specific action groups formed, and the industry had also been involved towards arriving at solutions. From farmers and traders to ginners and spinners, all segments of the value chain had come together.

“The industry is involved so that the solutions do not destabilise any segment (of the stakeholders). A master plan from the industry is expected by Monday,” she said.