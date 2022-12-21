‘We don’t need to buy external databases or make cold calls,’ says BYJU’s responding to NCPCR allegation

December 21, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday said edtech start-up Byju’s was allegedly buying phone numbers of children and their parents, and threatening them that their future would be ruined if they don’t buy their courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strongly denying the allegation that it purchased students’ databases, Byju’s on Wednesday categorically said it never indulged in such activities as it already had a large students’ database.

“We categorically state that we have never bought any database and expect that the media will refrain from making such a baseless and unsubstantiated allegation,’‘ the company said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“With over 150 million registered students, we do not need to buy or use external databases. We emphasise that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation,’‘ it clarified.

The edtech platform further said, it never made any cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits and therefore was strongly refuting the allegation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US