‘We don’t need to buy external databases or make cold calls,’ says BYJU’s responding to NCPCR allegation

December 21, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday said edtech start-up Byju’s was allegedly buying phone numbers of children and their parents, and threatening them that their future would be ruined if they don’t buy their courses.

Strongly denying the allegation that it purchased students’ databases, Byju’s on Wednesday categorically said it never indulged in such activities as it already had a large students’ database.

“We categorically state that we have never bought any database and expect that the media will refrain from making such a baseless and unsubstantiated allegation,’‘ the company said in a statement.

“With over 150 million registered students, we do not need to buy or use external databases. We emphasise that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation,’‘ it clarified.

The edtech platform further said, it never made any cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits and therefore was strongly refuting the allegation.