  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘We don’t need to buy external databases or make cold calls,’ says BYJU’s responding to NCPCR allegation

December 21, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday said edtech start-up Byju’s was allegedly buying phone numbers of children and their parents, and threatening them that their future would be ruined if they don’t buy their courses.

Strongly denying the allegation that it purchased students’ databases, Byju’s on Wednesday categorically said it never indulged in such activities as it already had a large students’ database.

“We categorically state that we have never bought any database and expect that the media will refrain from making such a baseless and unsubstantiated allegation,’‘ the company said in a statement.

“With over 150 million registered students, we do not need to buy or use external databases. We emphasise that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation,’‘ it clarified.

The edtech platform further said, it never made any cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits and therefore was strongly refuting the allegation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.