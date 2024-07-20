‘We aim to be among the top 50 logistics firms worldwide’

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd., (TVS SCS), India’s largest supply chain solutions provider, aims to be among the top 50 logistics firms globally, said MD Ravi Viswanathan in the company’s annual report.

Asserting that growth prospects are bright across markets, he said, “Given our proven repertoire, technological prowess, operational strengths and clearly defined strategic growth direction, we will continue to redefine supply chains for our customers and unlock growth.”

Mr. Viswanathan also said he is confident of overcoming market challenges and capitalise on opportunities globally.

He said TVS SCS is working with 78 Fortune 500 customers. “We have embarked on a global account management programme with the objective to cross selling and deploying capabilities across geographies for our global customers,” Mr. Viswanathan added.

Executive Chairman R. Dinesh likened TVS SCS to a solutions firm rather than a logistics service provider.

“This approach has helped create long-term supply chain partnerships with our customers and provided new growth opportunities that position us favourably,” he said.

Global CFO Bhagavathula said in the last fiscal the company repaid all its long-term borrowings and a substantial portion of its working capital borrowings as well. “We now have a fit balance sheet which positions us well,” he said.

