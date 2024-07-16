WBCIL secures ninth patiet for Ferric Maltol

West Bengal Chemical Industries Ltd (WBCIL) which is into more than 60 years of manufacturing of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products said it had achieved secured its ninth patent for Ferric Maltol (Patent No. 538762). “Marking over six decades of excellence, WBCIL continues to lead the way in high-quality API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) production, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovation. Our commitment to quality and efficiency remains unparalleled,” the company said in a statement. WBCIL said it had focused on development and production of various ranges of APIs that meet stringent global standards. “The company’s dedication to quality control, research, and development has resulted in a diverse product portfolio that caters to both domestic and international markets,” it said. Sunil Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director, WBCIL, in a statement said, “Our journey can be described as a continuous process of innovation and an unwavering commitment to quality.” “Our vision has always been to provide reliable and effective pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients that enhance the health and well-being of people worldwide,” he added.