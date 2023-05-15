Wayfair to hire 300 techies in India

May 15, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Wayfair, a Boston-based e-commerce home decor and destination firm that sells furniture and home goods, has entered the Indian market by setting up a technology development centre (TDC) in Bengaluru. The company said on Monday it would hire 300 techies who possess deep expertise in emerging technologies such as AI, ML, Data, and Cloud, over next year. These positions would encompass supply chain technology, website and native apps required to develop cutting-edge retail technology. This marked a significant milestone for Wayfair as it was expanding its operations to Asia and establishing a strong technology presence in the region, the company said. “We eagerly anticipate our crucial role in driving world-class innovations from India by recruiting individuals who possess deep expertise in emerging technologies such as AI, ML, Data, Cloud, and more,” said Rohit Kaila, Head of Technology and Site Leader for Wayfair in India. Mr. Kaila had spent the last five years at Walmart Tech Global in India.

“World-class talent is key to our growth. People who partner with us can expect to work in an entrepreneurial environment with freedom to innovate,” said Fiona Tan, Chief Technology Officer at Wayfair.