WayCool Foods to invest $5 mn in SV Agri

WayCool Foods, an agri-commerce start-up, said it will be investing $5 million in Siddhi Vinayak Agri Processing Pvt. Ltd. (SV Agri), one of India‘s largest fully-integrated players in the potato supply chain ecosystem.

The investment will allow WayCool and SV Agri to leverage their strong supply chain ecosystems and boost the quality and supply of potato seed, storage and processing across India, it said in a statement.

With the investment from WayCool, SV Agri will look to introducing a wide variety of seed potato and further expand their existing storage solutions while also gaining access to WayCool’s strong network in South India and international markets. SV Agri plans to introduce a new low-glycemic variant of potatoes called ‘Carisma’.